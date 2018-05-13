NCAA Tournament: Stony Brook vs. Penn

The fifth-seeded Stony Brook women's lacrosse team beat Penn, 18-5, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, May 13, 2018, at LaValle Stadium. The Seawolves will play at No. 4 seed Boston College next weekend in the quarterfinals.

Stony Brook's Samantha DiSalvo celebrates her first-half goal against Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Taryn Ohlmiller celebrates after scoring a first-half goal against Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Emma Schait is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Penn's Katy Junior lands on top of Stony Brook's Taryn Ohlmiller during the first half in the second round of the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller scores a goal to make the score 9-2 against Penn during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller drives on the net while defended by Penn's Katy Junior in the second round of the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Keri McCarthy and Penn's Chelsea Kibler compete in the draw during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook players surround goalie Anna Tesoriero and celebrate their 18-5 victory over Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy passes the ball against Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy cuts back on Penn's Natalie Steffan during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy scores a goal on Penn's Mikaila Cheeseman in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook head coach Joe Spallina watches his team celebrate after an 18-5 victory over Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook players surround goalie Anna Tesoriero and celebrate their 18-5 victory over Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Penn coach Karin Brower directs her defense against Stony Brook in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Taryn Ohlmiller drops her stick after scoring a first-half goal against Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy is congratulated by teammates Samantha DiSalvo, Keri McCarthy and Ally Kennedy after scoring a first-half goal against Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller scores a second-half goal on Penn's Mikaila Cheeseman during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Ally Kennedy is congratulated by Samantha DiSalvo after she scores a first-half goal against Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller scores a goal while defended by Penn's Lauren O'Mara to make the score 9-2 against Penn during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Taryn Ohlmiller is helped off the field during the first half against Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Carolyn Carrera and Penn's Chelsea Kibler compete for a first-half draw during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook takes the field to meet Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Carolyn Carrera takes a shot on goal against Penn's Mikaila Cheeseman in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Emma Schait looks to pass the ball against Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller takes a shot while defended by Penn's Katy Junior in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Samantha DiSalvo scores against Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy scores a goal on Penn's Mikaila Cheeseman in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller cuts back on Penn's Abby Bosco and scores during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy is congratulated by teammate Taryn Ohlmiller after she scores a first-half goal against Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy scores a goal over Penn's Lauren O'Mara, Alex Condon and goalie Mikaila Cheeseman in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Anna Tesoriero waits for a shot by Penn's Gabby Rosenzweig during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Taryn Ohlmiller comes around the net past her sister Kylie Ohlmiller while pursued by Penn's Katy Junior in the second round of the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy is congratulated by Stony Brook's Kylie Ohlmiller on a first-half goal against Penn in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 13, 2018.