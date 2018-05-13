Although this wasn’t another run-of-the-mill matchup against a woefully mismatched America East team, the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team still asserted its standing as one of the nation’s top programs.

Hosting the second round of the NCAA tournament, the fifth-seeded Seawolves defeated Penn, 18-5, to advance to next weekend’s quarterfinals matchup at fourth-seeded Boston College.

A big first-half from Courtney Murphy, who had six goals and three assists before she was pulled with 12 minutes remaining, helped Stony Brook cruise. The lone undefeated team in the country at 20-0, the Seawolves took a 12-2 lead with 3:20 left in the half, starting the running clock.

Again, this wasn’t just another regular season game. It was in the NCAA tournament.

“Today was the byproduct of us having the best week of practice we’ve had all year,” coach Joe Spallina said. “I’ve said this to a couple people, and I really truly believe it -- I think that the way we played last Sunday, on top of blatant disrespect we received from the committee, was a way of us suffering a loss without losing a game, which allowed us to completely refocus ourselves.”

After receiving the No. 5 seed from the selection committee despite ranking No. 1 in the national media polls for 11 straight weeks, Stony Brook started fast. Murphy scored three times in an opening 7-0 spurt, then scored once and assisted two others in a 5-0 run to close the half with a 13-2 lead.

Early in the second half, Murphy caused a turnover while riding a player attempting to clear, and that extra possession resulted in another goal.

“We kind of know what’s on the line with these games, and one play can really make a difference,” Murphy said. “It being my fifth year, I just want to make as much of an impact as I can.”

Kylie Ohlmiller scored the game’s first goal on a free position, then made the score 9-2 off a Murphy assist with 10:43 left in the first half. Despite the impressive showing, she said the offense can improve.

“I think there’s always stepping stones you can build on our offense each week,” she said. “I think we have seen 20 different defenses, so that goes into what we see each time. We take different things from each (defense), and we’re looking forward to this week and getting better from it.”

Her younger sister, Taryn, fell awkwardly with 16:26 left in the first half and was removed from the game. She did not return, and Spallina said it was a “lower body injury,” although he’d know more on Monday.

She’s a key cog, and her presence against Boston College could be a deciding factor. Either way, Spallina’s confident. He ended Sunday’s press conference not with a statement, but with an assurance.

“If you’re going to write our story, it would not be that Stony Brook’s going to be home the whole playoffs,” he said. “There’s going to be some kind of adversity … We’re going to go to BC, but we’ll be back here in two weeks, sitting in the same seats, happy again.”