EUGENE, Ore. — Freshman Ty Thompson threw two second-half touchdown passes and No. 4 Oregon overcame a sluggish start to beat Stony Brook, 48-7, on Saturday night in a game delayed because of lightning.

Ducks starter Anthony Brown threw for a touchdown and ran for another but left the game at halftime after he was sacked twice to close out the second quarter. It was unclear if he was injured.

The Ducks, coming off their big win last weekend at Ohio State, improved to 3-0 as they head into Pac-12 play next weekend.

It was Oregon’s 14th straight win at Autzen Stadium, as well as its 28th nonconference victory at home. But the Ducks looked lethargic early.

Stony Brook, which plays in the FBS Colonial Athletic Association, fell to 1-2. The game against the Ducks was Stony Brook’s first against a Pac-12 opponent. Oregon was also the highest-ranked team the Seawolves had ever faced.

Stony Brook quarterback Tyquell Fields’ pass was intercepted on the team’s first series of the game, leading to Camden Lewis’ 40-yard field goal.

CJ Verdell caught a 9-yard pass from Anthony Brown to give the Ducks a 10-0 lead, but Stony Brook closed the gap with Ty Son Lawton’s 5-yard scoring run before the first quarter was over.

It was Lawton’s third touchdown of the season. Last week he ran for 134 yards and a score in a 24-3 victory over Colgate.

Brown’s 7-yard keeper extended Oregon’s lead.

With the Seawolves driving, Verone McKinley III got his second interception of the day before the Ducks went into halftime with a 17-7 lead.

Brown, sacked on the last two plays of the half, did not return. He finished with 159 yards passing.

Thompson’s 1-yard pass to Terrance Ferguson put Oregon up 24-7. Travis Dye added a 3-yard scoring dash to extend the lead before the end of the third quarter.

Thompson found Dont’e Thornton with a 54-yard scoring pass with 8:26 left and Trey Benson closed out the game with a 3-yard touchdown run. Thompson completed 6 of 9 passes for 82 yards.

The game was delayed for a little more than a half-hour because of lightning in the area.

The Seawolves are 1-11 against FBS teams. The lone win came in 2012 against Army. Fields had 131 passing yards and three interceptions.