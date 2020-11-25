TODAY'S PAPER
SBU men's basketball season opener vs. Bryant canceled because of coronavirus

Stony Brook Seawolves head coach Geno Ford speaks

Stony Brook Seawolves head coach Geno Ford speaks with an official during the first half at Stony Brook University's Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook on Nov 5th, 2019. Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Newsday
The season opener for Stony Brook's men's basketball team, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon against Bryant, has been canceled because of a positive test for the coronavirus, the school announced.

A news release from Stony Brook said the positive test involved "someone who had been scheduled to work the game, but who is not directly affiliated with either team."

Tier 1 individuals, which include game participants, undergo testing three times a week.

The Seawolves are next scheduled to host Fairfield on Saturday at 2 p.m.

"It's going on all over the country," SBU coach Geno Ford said about the cancellations. "We will stay focused on what we can control and are optimistic and excited to play Saturday against a good Fairfield team."

The SBU women's team is still scheduled to host its season opener against Fordham at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

