The season opener for Stony Brook's men's basketball team, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon against Bryant, has been canceled because of a positive test for the coronavirus, the school announced.

A news release from Stony Brook said the positive test involved "someone who had been scheduled to work the game, but who is not directly affiliated with either team."

Tier 1 individuals, which include game participants, undergo testing three times a week.

The Seawolves are next scheduled to host Fairfield on Saturday at 2 p.m.

"It's going on all over the country," SBU coach Geno Ford said about the cancellations. "We will stay focused on what we can control and are optimistic and excited to play Saturday against a good Fairfield team."

The SBU women's team is still scheduled to host its season opener against Fordham at 2 p.m. Wednesday.