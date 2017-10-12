Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone and receiver Ray Bolden have the type of chemistry any player at those positions dreams about.

“Having a guy like Ray out there is a blessing because if anything goes wrong . . . Ray’s always going to have a shot to get open,” Carbone said. “And as a quarterback, that’s something that you’re really blessed and fortunate to have.”

The two are having career seasons for the Stony Brook football team, with Carbone passing for 1,122 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games, already the most yards he has thrown for in a season and double his career touchdown total. Bolden, who was the Seawolves’ leading receiver each of the past two seasons and on his way to making that three, has 465 of those yards — 300 more than the next highest receiver total — and six touchdowns.

“You see that in football,” coach Chuck Priore said. “You get a quarterback that has a receiver that they can count on and it ends up being dynamic.”

Carbone and Bolden have already set personal bests for yards in three games this season, including Bolden reeling in 136 yards on eight receptions in Stony Brook’s 24-20 home loss last week to Delaware.

“Any receiver will tell you it’s a great thing to have,” Bolden said about their chemistry. “It makes the game a lot of fun when you know your guy has ultimate trust in you because there’s sometimes if you go back and watch film, Joe maybe shouldn’t go my way but he has a lot of trust in me and I have a lot of trust in him.”

The duo will need to be on the same page again when Stony Brook hosts No. 12 New Hampshire (4-1, 2-0) in Colonial Athletic Association play Saturday at LaValle Stadium at 6 p.m. The Seawolves (4-2, 3-1) lost at New Hampshire last season, 43-14, which was their first of four straight conference losses to end their season after starting 4-0 in the CAA.

The Stony Brook players haven’t forgotten that loss and how their season ended.

“I hear it around the locker room we’re approaching every game the same but for me, I know it’s definitely a personal thing,” Bolden said. “I felt like they did and said some things last year you take personal. At the end of the day it is football and I understand that, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say that this game didn’t mean a little bit more, and I’m sure that’s a common thing throughout the locker room.”