To say the Stony Brook men’s basketball team is in a funk seems to be a massive understatement.

Just a week ago, the Seawolves had won five of seven conference games and sat in second place in the America East. In the midst of the thick of the conference schedule with March one month away, everything seemed positive for the Seawolves.

Then Wednesday happened. And the America East Conference deemed all Stony Brook athletic programs ineligible for conference tournaments due to its impending move to the Colonial Athletic Association, which starts next season. This basically eliminated Stony Brook from NCAA Tournament contention.

Nothing has been the same for the Seawolves since.

Stony Brook dropped its third straight game, losing 67-65 to New Hampshire in an America East game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena Monday evening. Stony Brook falls to 13-10 overall, including 5-5 in the conference.

All three of those losses have come to teams Stony Brook entered the matchup with a better conference record than. Stony Brook lost 77-61 to Binghamton at home, followed by a 65-62 loss at NJIT Saturday. They were second in the conference Wednesday. Now they sit tied for fifth.

New Hampshire’s Jayden Martinez scored off an offensive rebound as time expired after an air ball by Qon Murphy. Juan Felix Rodriguez made a falling layup with 13 seconds remaining in the second half before New Hampshire’s final shot. Stony Brook lost to NJIT, 65-62, following a three-pointer with two seconds remaining Saturday.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Previously, Blondeau Tchoukuiegno drove the lane and made a falling layup as the shot clock expired with 23 seconds remaining in the second half to give New Hampshire a 65-63 lead. Stony Brook dribbled up and called timeout with 20.5 seconds remaining.

Jahlil Jenkins hit two fouls shots to tie the score at 63 with 1:27 remaining in the second half for Stony Brook. Juan Felix Rodriguez then drew an offensive foul on the ensuing possession to give the Seawolves the ball. New Hampshire’s Nick Johnson drew a charge on the ensuing possession off a drive from Frankie Policelli to keep the score tied at 63 with 53 seconds remaining in the second half.

Stony Brook trailed 34-29 at halftime. The Seawolves rallied back in the second half, first with an 11-4 run over 3:06, hitting 6 of 6 foul shots over that span, to tie the score at 46 with 11:14 remaining in the second half following Tykei Greene hitting two foul shots.

New Hampshire went on a 19-2 run spanning 6:43 to take a 27-18 lead with 4:17 remaining in the first half. Stony Brook shot 11% from the field (1 of 9), including 0 of 6 from beyond the arc with two turnovers during the run. New Hampshire shot 58% from the field (7 of 12) including 3 of 5 from deep with no turnovers during the more than six-minute span.

Murphy had 26 points for New Hampshire. Greene had 23 points for Stony Brook.