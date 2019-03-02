TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook women win finale over Vermont

The Seawolves shot only 28 percent from the field but had 21 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Catamounts 52-32. 

Stony Brook Seawolves guard Jerell Matthews (11) controls

Stony Brook Seawolves guard Jerell Matthews (11) controls the ball against Vermont Catamounts guard Josie Larkins (5) during the fourth quarter at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.  Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Gene Morris gene.morris@newsday.com @GeneMorris
Jerell Matthews had 16 points and Shania Johnson and India Pagan added 13 each to lead Stony Brook over visiting Vermont, 58-48, on Saturday at the Island Federal Arena in its America East women’s basketball finale. It was also Senior Day for the Seawolves, Matthews and Johnson.

“It’s always an emotional day honoring your seniors,” coach Caroline McCombs. “I feel like we have two players that are very mature and they do a lot for us and I think that their teammates really wanted to play for them today and we were able to do that.

“I’m really proud and thankful to be their coach.”

Johnson scored 12 of her points in the first half as the Seawolves (22-7, 11-5) took a 32-21 lead at the break. Stony Brook extended the lead with a 21-8 third quarter.

The Seawolves shot only 28 percent from the field but had 21 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Catamounts 52-32. Kina Smith pulled down nine rebounds and McKenzie Bushee had five offensive boards.

This marks the fourth-straight win for the Seawolves over the Catamounts.

Stony Brook finished the regular season as the third seed and will host Vermont (11-17, 7-9) in an America East Tournament quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

