SBU erases 13-point deficit but loses at Vermont

Anthony Lamb scored six of his 14 points during a 15-4 run in the final 11:24 as Vermont steamed past Stony Brook, 56-50, in an America East men’s basketball game Saturday.

The Seawolves (23-7, 11-4 America East) came back from a 13-point deficit with a 17-0 run taking 5:03.

They led 46-41 on an Elijah Olaniyi three-pointer with 11:24 to go.

Lamb got the Catamounts’ rally started with a jumper at the 8:24 mark and another jumper less than a minute later to pull within 46-45.

Andrew Garcia hit two free throws with 6:45 to go to give the Seawolves a 48-45 lead.

The Catamounts’ Ryan Davis tied it with a three with 5:56 left.

Garcia and Lamb traded layups to keep it tied at 50-50 with 3:31 to go.

Vermont took the lead for good on a jumper in the paint by Ben Shungu with 1:32 remaining and Ernie Duncan and Stef Smith each had two free throws in the final 24 seconds to put it away for Vermont (23-6, 13-2).

The Seawolves shot just 1-for-16 in the final 11 minutes of the game.

Olaniyi led Stony Brook with 11 points plus nine rebounds. Garcia and Akwasi Yeboah each scored 10 points and Yeboah had 11 rebounds.

“Our effort in the second half was phenomenal,” Seawolves coach Jeff Boals said. “Heading into halftime, we had 12 turnovers and that’s way too many. We came out, limited those and got offensive rebounds and played some really good defense. I give a lot of credit to our guys for battling back and getting back into the game, but at the end, they made plays and we didn’t. That’s what it comes down to against good teams.”

Vermont mounted a 14-2 first-half run to build a 25-11 lead with 7:40 remaining in the first half.