Stony Brook drops 3rd straight in loss to Delaware

By Newsday staff and wire reports
NEWARK, Del.  — Will Knight rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, Johnny Buchanan returned an interception for a touchdown and Delaware defeated Stony Brook 17-10 on Saturday.

It was the third straight loss for the Seawolves, and their fifth defeat in six games.

Delaware (5-6, 3-4 Colonial) won despite gaining only 250 yards on offense. Knight’s 21-yard touchdown run broke a fourth-quarter tie and the Blue Hens kept Stony Brook (5-6, 2-5) scoreless for the final 35 seconds of play.

Stony Brook’s ground game that netted 296 yards wasn’t enough to overcome two costly interceptions thrown by Tyquell Fields. His first pass attempt was intercepted by Buchanan and returned 33 yards for a touchdown. In the third quarter, with the Seawolves driving for a go-ahead score, Fields was intercepted in the end zone by Noah Plack.

Fields was 5-of-11 passing for 45 yards with the two interceptions and a 43.5 passer rating. Isaiah White rushed for a career-high 188 yards on 26 carries and Jadon Turner carried 13 times for 101 yards and the Seawolves’ touchdown.

Pat Kehoe completed 6 of 10 passes for 87 yards for Delaware.

Stony Brook concludes its regular season next Saturday in a 2 p.m. home kickoff against Albany at Lavalle Stadium.

