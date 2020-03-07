The run to the regular-season finish line wasn’t smooth for Stony Brook. There was an extenuating turn — Elijah Olaniyi’s ankle.

The Seawolves had some issues without their leading scorer and best defender after he suffered a high ankle sprain at the start of a seven-game closing stretch that included just three wins. Olaniyi missed five games before returning off the bench in Tuesday’s loss at UMBC.

The junior guard returned to the starting lineup Saturday night at Island Federal Arena in the America East Tournament quarterfinals. Olaniyi is still missing some of his explosiveness. But he contributed eight of his 11 points in the second half. Makale Foreman paced five double-figure scorers with 23 in the second-seeded Seawolves’ 76-73 win over No. 7 Albany.

“[Olaniyi] being out has been a real problem,” coach Geno Ford said. “The first half, he struggled. But the second half, he looked more like the old Elijah.”

So in Tuesday night’s semifinals, Stony Brook (20-12) will host third-seeded Hartford (17-15).

“I think this group is real hungry,” Foreman said. “Last year, I know we went out in the first round. So I know some players from last year are ready for this year. We just showed it.”

Albany (14-18) trailed by two at halftime and by eight with 11:40 left, but it kept up the chase. When Cameron Healy buried back-to-back threes, the score was tied at 66 with 4:46 remaining. Then Healy, who scored 28, made it a personal 8-0 run, driving for the lead with 3:39 on the clock.

It was 70-67 Albany when Foreman hit a tying three. Brent Hank gave the Great Danes a 71-70 edge by going 1-for-2 at the line with 1:15 to go. Hank rebounded the miss, but Antonio Rizzuto missed a three out of a timeout. Miles Latimer grabbed the rebound. Hank fouled him and Latimer hit both ends of a one-and-one for a one-point Stony Brook lead with 51.9 showing.

Kendall Lauderdale missed a foul-line jumper. Foreman took in the rebound, then hit two from the line for a 74-71 lead with 25.1 left. Healy made a layup at 6.3. But Albany fouled Andrew Garcia at 5.2 and he hit two shots to make it 76-73. Then Rizzuto’s long desperation three hit the rim and bounded away at the buzzer.

“The second half, that’s as well as we’ve played in months, arguably all year,” Ford said.

The Great Danes led by seven in the first half before Mo Gueye gave Stony Brook a lift. The 6-9 junior forward, who finished with 14 points, scored six straight to cut Albany’s advantage to 24-23.

“Geno trusts all of our players . . . to make sure you’re ready to contribute and just do what you’ve got to do,” Gueye said. “So when my number was called, I just felt like I had to step up and do what I had to do.”