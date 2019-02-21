Stony Brook is having an up season. Albany is having a down season. But the switch for the rivalry is always up.

Round 1 went to the road team on Jan. 23, but the Seawolves had to rally just to work overtime before emerging with a one-point win. Round 2 also went to the road team Thursday night at Island Federal Arena.

This time, the Great Danes staved off a comeback bid by the Seawolves and held on for a 74-70 victory.

Akwasi Yeboah contributed 22 points and 12 rebounds and Andrew Garcia added 14 points for Stony Brook (21-6, 9-3). Cameron Healy scored 24 for Albany (10-17, 5-7).

The Seawolves trailed by 11 with 7:55 left. The lead slipped to six at 69-63 when Jeff Otchere made two free throws with 3:36 left. Stony Brook missed four chances to get it down to four the next time down. Then Garcia missed two from the line on the next possession. And then Elijah Olaniyi failed on a three-point try. But Olaniyi followed with a steal and a fast-break dunk to get it to 69-65.

Albany’s Ahmad Clark made the front side of a one-and-one for a 70-65 lead. Olaniyi was fouled in the act after grabbing an offensive rebound and went 1-for-2. It was a four-point game again with 41.6 seconds to go.

Healy made two free throws with 23.8 ticks left to make it 72-66. Miles Latimer was fouled trying to shoot a three and made two of the three attempts from the line. Devonte Campbell hit one of two for Albany at 14.1. Garcia scored from in close to get it down to 73-70 at 2.4. But Campbell made a free throw at 0.7 to set the final margin.

One of the narratives for this Seawolves season has been their ability to win the close games. Not this time. They are 11-3 in games decided by seven points or less -- 7-2 when it comes down to four points or less.

Stony Brook, which missed 11 foul shots, was down 48-47 when Jules Moor made one of two from the line with 12:29 left. The Seawolves never did pull even. Yeboah missed twice in one sequence, and Antonio Rizzuto countered with a three. Albany was off on a run.

Rizzuto nailed two more threes. Healy hit another from distance. Kendall Lauderdale converted a three-point play. It was a 17-7 burst that opened the lead to 65-54 with 7:55 on the clock.

Back in the first half, Yeboah hit a long jumper to tie it at 25. Less than two minutes later, it was 34-25 Albany. But Stony Brook chipped the deficit down to 36-33 at the break.