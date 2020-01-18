Elijah Olaniyi slashed into the lane, put up the shot and had 1,000 reasons to feel pride.

It was 7:09 into the first half Saturday night at Island Federal Arena, and he had just joined Stony Brook’s 1,000-point club as the 27th member, and just the 10th in its D-I run that dates to 1999-2000.

Better yet for Olaniyi, the milestone came during a Seawolves’ win over their rival — a 70-62 decision over Albany that allowed them to jump over the Great Danes and into first in America East.

The junior guard out of Newark East Side High played a starring role, posting his fourth straight double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

“The 1,000 actually meant a lot because I didn’t score a thousand in high school,” Olaniyi said. “It shows not only other people, but it’s sort of gratifying that all my hard work is paying off, being able to score a thousand in college. To beat Albany, that’s even better.”

Andrew Garcia was his co-star with 20 points.

Ahmad Clark had 21 points and seven assists for the Great Danes (10-9, 3-1), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Stony Brook moved to 13-7 overall and 4-1 in the conference, a half game better than Albany, defending-champ Vermont and Hartford.

“I think Vermont is the best team in the league,” Great Danes coach Will Brown said. “I think Stony Brook is right there. They’ve already been up there and won.”

The Seawolves were clinging to a three-point edge at the break. Then Garcia and Miles Latimer hit from beyond the arc, and the lead was up to 36-27 before a minute and a half had passed in the second half. The lead swelled to 40-30, but Albany hung in.

The margin reached five three times. Jeff Otchere responded the third time with a three-point play. Albany was then down six when Olaniyi made a layup and a three from the left corner. It was 54-43 with 8:06 left.

“The thing with Elijah is he’s so much improved over a year ago,” coach Geno Ford said.

The lead was down to six again, but Garcia buried a three from the right wing to make it 59-50. The spread eventually reached 13.

Stony Brook shot 64 percent in the second half and had eight of its 11 assists. The Seawolves held the Great Danes to 37.3 percent shooting for the game and forced 16 turnovers.

“I liked our offense in the second half,” Ford said. “I thought our defense was solid throughout.”