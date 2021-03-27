It was a very, very long time coming, but the Stony Brook football team is a winner again. The Seawolves beat host University of Albany 21-7 Saturday afternoon. It was the program’s first win since Oct. 26, 2019. Stony Brook lost their final four games of the 2019 season, had the 2020 season moved to the spring because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and lost the first three games of that six-game campaign.

It’s been a rough go. But Saturday was less rough.

Ty Son Lawton rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Quarterback Tyquell Fields threw for 58 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-16 passing.

Lawton’s 1-yard touchdown run with 6:53 left in the second quarter gave Stony Brook a 6-0 lead. Fields’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Cal Redman with 6:42 left in the third quarter increased the Seawolves to 13-0. Albany cut the lead to 14-7 late in the third quarter, but Lawton’s 4-yard touchdown run with 13:32 left in the game put Stony Brook ahead 20-7.

Chris Campbell made 10 tackles and had an interception for Stony Brook (1-3). Akeal Lalaind and Tyler King both made seven tackles apiece. Nick Chimienti also had an interception. Albany is 1-3.