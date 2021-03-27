TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook football beats Albany for first victory since October 2019

Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields hands the

Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Tyquell Fields hands the ball off to Stony Brook Seawolves running back Ty Son Lawton during a CAA football game against the Maine Black Bears at LaValle Stadium on March 20. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

It was a very, very long time coming, but the Stony Brook football team is a winner again. The Seawolves beat host University of Albany 21-7 Saturday afternoon. It was the program’s first win since Oct. 26, 2019. Stony Brook lost their final four games of the 2019 season, had the 2020 season moved to the spring because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, and lost the first three games of that six-game campaign.

It’s been a rough go. But Saturday was less rough.

Ty Son Lawton rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Quarterback Tyquell Fields threw for 58 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-16 passing.

Lawton’s 1-yard touchdown run with 6:53 left in the second quarter gave Stony Brook a 6-0 lead. Fields’ 6-yard touchdown pass to Cal Redman with 6:42 left in the third quarter increased the Seawolves to 13-0. Albany cut the lead to 14-7 late in the third quarter, but Lawton’s 4-yard touchdown run with 13:32 left in the game put Stony Brook ahead 20-7.

Chris Campbell made 10 tackles and had an interception for Stony Brook (1-3). Akeal Lalaind and Tyler King both made seven tackles apiece. Nick Chimienti also had an interception. Albany is 1-3.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Mike Montgomery during a spring training Mets release veteran lefty Mike Montgomery
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, right, celebrates Late rally is good sign for young Rangers team, but it didn't yield any points
Oliver Wahlstrom #26 of the Islanders warms up Remaining even-keeled is latest step in Wahlstrom's development
Mitchell Robinson (23) of the Knicks celebrates as Robinson's broken foot may force Knicks to pivot on plans
Nets head coach Steve Nash reacts during the Nets coach Steve Nash will have to wait for full-strength squad
Francisco Lindor #12 of the Mets looks on Cohen, Lindor do dinner but still no contract extension
Didn’t find what you were looking for?