ALBANY, N.Y. — Travis Charles and David Nichols combined to score 39 points as Albany finally broke into the win column in America East Conference play, posting a 78-65 win over rival Stony Brook Wednesday night.

The Seawolves won both regular season meetings between the schools, but lost to Albany in the conference semifinals, 63-56.

Albany (13-5, 1-2) took a four-point lead at the half, 33-29 and broke the game open in the second half, leading by as many as 21 in the closing minutes.

Charles’ jumper for his 20th point with 2:28 left gave the Great Danes a 76-55 lead. Nichols, who hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range, finished with 19 points.

Albany, which had been outrebounded in its last three games, held a 37-28 advantage on the boards.

Tyrell Sturdivant and Jaron Cornish each finished with 10 points to lead Stony Brook (7-10, 2-1).