TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 40° Good Afternoon
Overcast 40° Good Afternoon
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook suffers first America East loss of season to rival Albany

Tyrell Sturdivant and Jaron Cornish each finished with 10 points to lead Stony Brook (7-10, 2-1).

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant takes a foul

Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant takes a foul shot during the first half of a game against Norfolk State at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ALBANY, N.Y. — Travis Charles and David Nichols combined to score 39 points as Albany finally broke into the win column in America East Conference play, posting a 78-65 win over rival Stony Brook Wednesday night.

The Seawolves won both regular season meetings between the schools, but lost to Albany in the conference semifinals, 63-56.

Albany (13-5, 1-2) took a four-point lead at the half, 33-29 and broke the game open in the second half, leading by as many as 21 in the closing minutes.

Charles’ jumper for his 20th point with 2:28 left gave the Great Danes a 76-55 lead. Nichols, who hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range, finished with 19 points.

Albany, which had been outrebounded in its last three games, held a 37-28 advantage on the boards.

Tyrell Sturdivant and Jaron Cornish each finished with 10 points to lead Stony Brook (7-10, 2-1).

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Jarrett Jack of the Knicks reacts late in Knicks drop double OT thriller in another loss to Bulls
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks reacts in the Barker: No one thought Knicks would be where they are
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie drives on Pistons' Dwight Nets have no answer for Drummond, Pistons
Jay Bruce of the Mets is congratulated after Source: Jay Bruce returning to Mets
Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm SJU’s LoVett out for season with knee injury
Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Nets reacts Nets' Atkinson gives refs a pass, despite non-calls