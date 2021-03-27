After a three-game losing skid earlier this season, the Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team have found themselves a winning streak. Thanks to a 16-10 win over visiting #19 University of Albany Saturday afternoon, the Seawolves have won three straight. They have not lost a game since Syracuse beat them on March 12 and have not lost an America East Conference game since the University of Maryland – Baltimore County beat them in four overtimes on March 6.

Patrick Kaschalk led Stony Brook with three goals on Saturday. Dylan Pallonetti had two goals and two assists, Cory Vanginhoven had two goals and three assists, and Chris Pickel had two goals and two assists. Caleb Pearson also scored two goals. Anthony Palma made 12 saves for Stony Brook (5-3, 3-1).

Massapequa’s Logan Tucker scored four goals for Albany (4-2, 2-2)

Stony Brook jumped out to a 6-1 lead with 5:22 left in the first quarter before Albany rattled off four straight goals to cut the Seawolves lead to 6-5 with 4:32 left in the first half. Devin O’Leary scored with 4:19 left in the first half to give Stony Brook a 7-5 lead.

Albany hung around through the third quarter, but could never completely keep up with Stony Brook. The Seawolves scored the final four goals of the game to break it open.