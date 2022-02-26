Tykei Greene had 18 points, and Anthony Roberts and Jaden Sayles added 15 points apiece as the Stony Brook men’s basketball team cruised to a 66-50 conference victory over Albany at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday night.

The Seawolves entered halftime with a 31-24 advantage behind nine points from Roberts.

Stony Brook entered the night on a two-game losing streak, but utilized a dominant second-half performance to run away with the win.

A layup by Sayles about a minute into the second half put Stony Brook ahead 35-24, and the Seawolves maintained their double-digit advantage for all but 18 seconds from there.

A short turnaround jumper from Sayles with 9:55 remaining capped off a 9-0 run, giving Stony Brook a 19-point lead. The Seawolves led by no fewer than 13 the rest of the way.

Despite going just 3-for-15 from three-point range, Stony Brook (17-13, 9-8 America East) controlled the paint throughout the night, outscoring Albany 36-12 on the interior and shooting 48% overall.

The Seawolves also overpowered the Great Danes on the glass by winning the rebounding battle 48-26.

Aaron Reddish, brother of Knicks forward Cam Reddish, scored 11 points and knocked down a three with 12:33 left in the first half to put Albany ahead 17-10.

Stony Brook responded with a 16-2 run to take a 26-19 lead with 4:18 to go.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had eight points after scoring a career high of 20 in Stony Brook’s previous contest, a 67-50 loss at UMass Lowell on Wednesday.

Jamel Horton led Albany (13-16, 9-8) with 14 points.

The Seawolves will host NJIT in a regular-season finale marred by controversy on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Stony Brook was banned by the America East from competing in its conference tournament after the university announced in January that it will be leaving for the Colonial Athletic Association on July 1.

Likely requiring an automatic bid to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, Stony Brook requested reconsideration of the America East’s decision. The conference stated on Feb. 2, however, that the ruling would be upheld.