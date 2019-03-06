Jeff Boals rattled off every accomplishment, the incredulity building around him as he spoke.

Stony Brook men’s basketball has the most regular-season wins in school history, he said. This season was the first time they’ve ever beaten an SEC team, along with the two Atlantic 10 teams they defeated during their prolific non-conference schedule. Their 13 road wins are the most in the country, and the 40 rebounds per game are the most ever by a Stony Brook team. They rank second in the country in total rebounds.

As for the guys who actually did all this stuff – freshmen and sophomores, mostly – “they were like, holy cow, we had no idea,” Boals said. “They’ve done a great job of kind of playing in the moment and going game by game.”

But March is the time of reckoning in college basketball – for introspection, sure, but also for looking ahead. The Seawolves (24-7, 12-4) enter the America East Tournament as the second seed, but their young talent and strong season mean they’re clamoring to climb up the food chain. They were a hair away from claiming the top seed from Vermont, before losing to them by six points on Saturday, and wouldn’t mind the final say in conference dominance and, eventually, a trip to the NCAA Tournament. It all starts on Saturday, when they take on No. 7 Binghamton, which they defeated handily twice in the regular season, at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. A road win against Hartford in the final game of the season guaranteed them home-court advantage until at least the finals.

With only two upperclassmen on the team, they’re among the youngest squads in the conference, but they are ready to prove what they can do, said Jaron Cornish, the lone senior.

“They’re excited and they don’t even know what to expect,” he said of his teammates. “Last year, I was just more excited for the moment, no matter what happened. I was excited to go through it. Now, I’m more confident in the team. I’m holding them to a higher standard.”

Stony Brook won the America East Tournament in 2016, and last year, as the five seed, they made it to the semifinals before falling to Vermont. Now, behind Akwasi Yeboah – fourth leading scorer in the America East, and second in rebounds – and Jeff Otchere, who leads the conference in blocks, Stony Brook has created a reputation for defensive dominance. Sophomore swingman Elijah Olaniyi also has been a revelation for the Seawolves.

They’ve held teams to an average of 65.4 points on 39.2-percent shooting, best in the America East.

“I think both ends of the floor our guys are connected defensively and even offensively,” Boals said. “I think a lot of it is the culture we have. These guys don’t care about player of the week, they care about winning.”

Come Saturday and for the foreseeable future, that's all that will matter.