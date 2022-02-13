TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Anthony Roberts' career-high 40 lead Stony Brook past Maine

Stony Brook guard Anthony Roberts shoots a free

Stony Brook guard Anthony Roberts shoots a free throw against UMass Lowell at Island Federal Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
Print

BANGOR, Maine — Anthony Roberts had a career-high 40 points as Stony Brook beat Maine 85-74 on Sunday.

Roberts made 9 of 12 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Tykei Greene had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Stony Brook (15-10, 7-5 America East Conference). Frankie Policelli added 10 rebounds and five assists.

Maks Klanjscek had 24 points for the Black Bears (5-19, 2-11). Vukasin Masic added 14 points. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish had six rebounds.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears on the season. Stony Brook defeated Maine 80-72 on Jan. 8.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Julius Randle #30 of the Knicks drives to
Randle's revival can't prevent Knicks from going 1-4 on trip
Nets guard Kyrie Irving waits for play to
Kyrie feels no guilt about his vaccination status
Dylan Addae-Wusu #5 of the St. John's Red
St. John's goes cold down stretch in loss to Connecticut
Alexis Lafreniere #13 of the Rangers skates with
With Kakko out, Lafreniere to get extended look at right wing
Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin, left, looks back as
Islanders look listless in loss to Flames
The Islanders' Semyon Varlamov reaches for a loose
Isles' Varlamov tests positive for COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?