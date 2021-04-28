Stony Brook hired Ashley Langford as its new women's basketball head coach, the school announced on Wednesday.

Langford, who was most recently the associate head coach at James Madison, becomes the 10th head coach in program history. Langford has also served as an assistant coach at Old Dominion, Navy, Bucknell and Denver. She played collegiately at Tulane and is the program's career leader in assists.

"It's super-exciting," Langford said in a statement. "I've worked really hard to get to this point. I'm so glad that everything aligned and Stony Brook became an opportunity for me. It really fits with my values."

Langford takes over for Caroline McCombs, who recently left to become the head coach at George Washington after leading Stony Brook to the program's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in March. Stony Brook went 28-3, including a 22-game winning streak, in the 2019-20 season and was preparing to play Maine for the America East tournament title and NCAA bid before COVID-19 halted the conference tournament. The Seawolves are 66-17 over the past three seasons.

"This is truly an exciting day as we welcome Ashley Langford to the Seawolves family as our new women's basketball head coach," Stony Brook athletic director Shawn Heilbron said in a statement. "Our program has reached historic levels of success over the past two seasons, and I have every confidence in Ashley to lead our women to even greater heights on and off the court. She is an extremely focused leader who brings high energy and high character to Stony Brook."