The Stony Brook baseball team’s season ended abruptly Saturday in Louisiana.

Five Seawolves pitchers surrendered a combined 16 hits and eight walks in a 13-5 loss to Arizona State in the first elimination game of the Baton Rouge Regional.

Bret Clarke (8-1) yielded seven earned runs on 10 hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings as Stony Brook (31-23), making its sixth NCAA D-I tournament appearance, fell for the second straight game. The Seawolves lost to LSU, 17-3, on Friday.

"I'm very proud of the response our team had from a rough game [Friday] night, Stony Brook coach Matt Senk said. "I thought we competed very hard [on Saturday] against an outstanding Arizona State team. Them and the other teams in this regional are as tough as you're going to find."

Stony Brook took a 2-0 lead when Sean Buckhout singled home Brandon Alamo and Chris Hamilton in the bottom of the first inning. After Arizona State scored two runs in the top of the third to tie it, Stony Brook answered with an RBI single from Brad Hipsley to make it 3-2.

But the Stony Brook pitching staff was no match for the Arizona State (38-18) lineup.

The Sun Devils picked up two more runs in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and one in the sixth to open an 8-3 lead. Buckhout and Johnny Decker each had RBI singles in the seventh to make it 8-5, but the Sun Devils scored three more in the eighth on two hits, a walk and two errors. Arizona State had four players each with two RBIs.