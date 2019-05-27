The Stony Brook baseball team is returning to the scene of its greatest victory.

The Seawolves found out Monday afternoon they’ll be traveling to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Division I NCAA Tournament, opening with a Regionals matchup against host No. 13 LSU. The last time Stony Brook played at LSU, the Seawolves knocked off the then-No. 7 Tigers in the Super Regionals to advance to the College World Series, behind a mantra of “Shock the World.”

On Friday at 7 p.m., Stony Brook begins its run and hopes to duplicate its magic from 2012, starting with LSU (37-24). The four-team region also features Southern Mississippi (38-19) and Arizona State (37-17) in a double-elimination tournament, with the top team advancing to the Super Regionals. The 64-team field is divided into 16 Regionals.

Nick Grande, a Smithtown West High School graduate who was also named the America East Player of the Year this spring, recalls watching the Seawolves’ run in 2012 and looks forward to being a part of a team looking to do the same.

“It’s funny because I remember I was probably in eighth or ninth grade at the time watching that team play LSU,” said Grande, a junior. “That’s more of a fan thing to talk about. We’re just focused on going down and enjoying ourselves and playing the best we can, and either way it’s going to be a great experience.”

Stony Brook, playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2015, earned an automatic bid after winning the America East championship with a 7-5 victory over Binghamton Saturday.

Matt Senk, in his 29th season as the team’s coach, said he was surprised about Stony Brook’s matchup, considering the history between them and the host school.

“A little bit of a shock,” he said. “Obviously the biggest event that happened for our program happened there and here we are going back there; so excited about it for our guys. It will be an amazing atmosphere, as it was when we were there last time, and it will be a huge challenge for us.”

Stony Brook (31-21) enters the postseason with a prolific offense, highlighted by four batters hitting better than .300 in Michael Wilson (.345), Grande (.342), Brandon Alamo (.335) and Chris Hamilton (.313). Even though Grande, a shortstop, was named the conference’s player of the year, he said that was more a credit to the team’s offense as a whole.

“I’m really just lucky to be a part of a great lineup,” said Grande, who leads the team in hits (68), runs (58), on-base percentage (.452) and stolen bases (19). “It’s easy to have a good season when you’re surrounded by the great players that are on that team.”