The schedule was designed to be a challenge. Opponents with various styles. Matchups with programs in different weight classes. Dates against nationally ranked programs.

It was all part of the plan, said Stony Brook men's basketball coach Geno Ford, the results of which will be determined over the course of America East Conference play.

“We played a lot of good teams and teams that are going to be in the postseason,” Ford said after the Seawolves finished the first half of the regular season with a 81-65 win over Norfolk State at Island Federal Arena on Sunday.

“Hopefully it’s going to pay off for us,” Ford said. “We’re not going to find out until March because that’s the reality of our business, but I feel good right now that we haven’t had easy games.”

Stony Brook finished non-conference play with a 9-6 record. They open the America East Conference portion of the schedule next Sunday at Maine, which was predicted to finish eighth in the preseason coaches’ poll. Entering the day, the Black Bears’ 3-9 record was the worst in the nine-team league.

Stony Brook had four players finish in double-figure scoring, led by Elijah Olaniyi’s 20. Andrew Garcia had 18, Makale Foreman contributed 16, and Miles Latimer added 11.

After a somewhat sluggish start, the Seawolves took control with an 18-3 run over the final 8:22 of the first half to go into the break with a 37-17 lead. Olaniyi scored eight points in the stretch — six on layups and two on free throws — and Foreman drilled two three-pointers.

Foreman (15) and Olaniyi (12) combined for 27 of Stony Brook’s 37 first half points.

“Normally [opposing defenses] want to focus on those two players and take away what they got, so it kind of [opens up] for me,” said Garcia, who scored 15 in the second half, in which the Seawolves extended their lead by as much as 24. “I let the game come to me. Those two guys are [two of our best] scorers and they contribute a lot. Teams scout for both of them, so when they get hot it’s [normal] for them to get double-teamed or more pressured."

Stony Brook improved to 3-1 in four all-time meetings with Norfolk State, which fell to 4-11 with its second straight loss and 10th in its last 12. Joe Bryant Jr. led the Spartans with 18. Jermaine Bishop finished with 17 and Steven Whitley had 14.