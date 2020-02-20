This Stony Brook men’s basketball team is fueled by its defense.

That defense has kept it near the top of the America East standings, and had the Seawolves in position Thursday night to sweep Vermont, the likely conference champions.

But in the final five minutes, with the game hanging in the balance, the defense that has been so vital to this team’s success just could get not a critical stop, all but ending any hopes of an America East title.

Stony Brook allowed four three-pointers in the final 4:15 in its 63-54 loss to Vermont in front of a sold-crowd of 4,009 at Island Federal Arena. Vermont (22-6, 12-1 America East) outscored Stony Brook, 16-9, in those final four-plus minutes to grab a three-game lead in the loss column.

Redshirt junior Andrew Garcia paced Stony Brook (17-10, 8-4) with 20 points and six rebounds.

While Stony Brook entered Thursday with slim chances to claim an America East crown, the Seawolves did have a chance to send a message to the league favorites. Stony Brook handed Vermont its only league loss on Jan. 8 in Burlington behind 28 points from Elijah Olaniyi, including a go-ahead lay-up with 26 seconds left.

This time, Olaniyi was not available due to a right ankle injury that sidelined him for a second straight game. That put Stony Brook in a tough spot against a team that’s now won 12 straight games.

Despite his absence, Stony Brook still had a chance to steal this game.

Stony Brook’s defense fueled a 10-0 run that allowed the Seawolves to claim their first lead in the second half, and they held a 45-41 edge with 8:25.

Stony Brook’s offense went cold from that point forward, and while the defense tried to make up for the offensive woes, the Catamounts made some tough shots to claim the win.

Vermont’s Everett Duncan almost single handedly took down the Seawolves in the final minutes by hitting three crushing three-pointers.

He drained his first one from the left corner with 4:15 left to give the Catamounts a 50-45 lead, and he all but ended the game with his third that put Vermont ahead, 59-47, with 1:47 remaining.

Stony Brook held Vermont to 5-for-27 shooting on all other three-points attempts during the game. Stony Brook’s offense did the defense no favors by shooting 31.6 percent from the field.

With Vermont now set to win the league, Stony Brook can now focus on securing the second seed in the conference tournament which would ensure home-court advantage through the semifinals. The Seawolves are one game up in the loss column on Albany with four games remaining.

Stony visits Albany next Saturday in what should be a pivotal contest.