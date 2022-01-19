TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook men and women post America East basketball wins over Binghamton

Stony Brook guard Anthony Roberts converts the pass

Stony Brook guard Anthony Roberts converts the pass down low for two points against UMBC on Monday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Credit: George A Faella

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Anthony Roberts had 25 points and pulled down five rebounds to lead the visiting Stony Brook Seawolves to a 74-71 America East victory on Wednesday night.

Jahlil Jenkins added 14 points and Tykei Greene pulled down 12 rebounds for the Seawolves who are 11-6, 3-1 AE.

India Pagan scored 21 points to lead the Stony Brook women to a 69-44 America East victory over Binghamton at Island Federal Arena.

Anastasia Warren added 12 points and Earlette Scott pulled down eight rebounds as the Seawolves improved to 14-1, 5-1 AE.

