Anthony Roberts had 25 points and pulled down five rebounds to lead the visiting Stony Brook Seawolves to a 74-71 America East victory on Wednesday night.

Jahlil Jenkins added 14 points and Tykei Greene pulled down 12 rebounds for the Seawolves who are 11-6, 3-1 AE.

India Pagan scored 21 points to lead the Stony Brook women to a 69-44 America East victory over Binghamton at Island Federal Arena.

Anastasia Warren added 12 points and Earlette Scott pulled down eight rebounds as the Seawolves improved to 14-1, 5-1 AE.