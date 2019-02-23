Stony Brook needed to take care of lowly Maine to maximize the importance of its next two conference games.

The Seawolves got back into the win column following Thursday’s disappointing home loss to rival Albany, improving to 10-3 in America East play and 22-6 overall with a decisive 81-53 victory over the Black Bears on Saturday night at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

Stony Brook, which clinched a home game for at least the first round of the conference tournament on March 9, moved back into second place in the America East before head-to-head clashes with third-place UMBC (10-4, 18-11 overall) at home on Wednesday and at No.1 Vermont (12-2, 22-6) next Saturday.

Conference teams have gone 23-5 in home playoff games – including a 5-1 mark for Stony Brook -- since America East began playing tournament contests at school sites in 2014-15.

“I thought it was a great response from our guys from Thursday until tonight, and I thought we played efficient on both ends,” said third-year Stony Brook coach Jeff Boals. “We talked about it on Friday that it’s a four-game season…If we win out, we’re the No.1 seed, win the league, maybe it might be a tie. But that’s our goal and that’s not changed.

“Now it’s a three-game season, and we’ll go one at a time, but that’s a big game on Wednesday.”

Redshirt junior forward Akwasi Yeboah netted a season-high 27 points and sophomore guard Elijah Olaniyi contributed 16 points and eight rebounds for Stony Brook, while Isaiah White led Maine (3-10, 5-23) with 18.

Point guard Jaron Cornish, the lone senior on the Stony Brook roster, added 13 points and six assists on Senior Day for the Seawolves. The Bahamas native came is ranked fifth in the school’s Division 1 history in assists with 3.1 per game.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Before the game, everyone was telling me to have fun. I only have a few games left at Stony Brook, so that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Cornish, whose parents and siblings made the trip from the Bahamas to watch him play for the first time in his college career. “We’re focused on UMBC on Wednesday night and then move forward from there.”

Stony Brook, which made the NCAA tournament in 2016 behind star guard Jameel Warney, now has won 18 straight games against Maine, also including a 64-61 edging on the road in January.

The latest victory started sluggishly with sloppy offensive play from both sides, with Maine holding an early 16-14 advantage at the midway point of the first half.



But Cornish buried two of his three first-half 3-pointers to fuel an 18-0 surge, which was punctuated by Olaniyi’s one-handed, put-back stuff for a 32-16 turnaround lead with 4:22 remaining.

The Seawolves finished the half on a 29-7 run, including a midcourt steal and slam by Cornish late in the session. He and Yeboah netted 13 apiece in the half, with Olaniyi right behind them with a dozen as Stony Brook never looked back from a 43-23 cushion at intermission.

“It was a special day with Senior Day for Jaron and it gave us even more motivation,” Yeboah said. “We knew we had to play well to affect our seeding for the playoffs. We came out with the mentality of ‘refuse-to-lose” and we responded positively and stuck to the game plan at both ends of the floor.”

Notes & quotes: Stony Brook sophomore Jeff Otchere was ejected two minutes into the second half for a flagrant foul on a dunk by Maine’s Andrew Fleming, who suffered a broken wrist.