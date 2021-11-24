FAIRFIELD, Connecticut — Anthony Roberts continued his hot week, scoring a career-high 30 points, but Stony Brook was not able to turn it into a win as the Seawolves fell 83-78 in overtime to host Fairfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Roberts added six rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes, but the Seawolves, who had jumped out to early leads, were outscored 12-7 in the overtime. Fairfield scored 10 of the first 14 points.

"It's a very tough loss for us because it was one heck of a game," said coach Geno Ford. "Guys on both teams played at a high level today but give them credit for making some shots in overtime. We had the ball on the road at the end of regulation with a chance to win and got it to the rim and just had the tip in not fall. We did enough good things to win the game and we will build from this and get better."

Stony Brook held a 59-48 with 11:59 to go in the second half. Fairfield roared back on a 13-1 run, hitting four threes in a row.

Roberts set a new career high in field goals made with 12. HIs 30 points are the most by a Seawolves player since Elijah Olaniyi had 33 against UMass Lowell on Feb, 5, 2020.