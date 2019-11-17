CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Elijah Olaniyi scored 20 points, Makale Foreman added 15 and Stony Brook beat North Dakota State 64-57 on Sunday at the Islander Invitational.

Vinny Shahid led North Dakota State with 16 points and the Bison (4-2) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Down 49-48 with 6:11 remaining, Foreman made a layup, a 3-pointer and Andrew Garcia added a layup and Stony Brook (4-2) never trailed again. The Seawolves were perfect from the foul line, going 11 for 11.

The Seawolves now have won four straight and swept their three games at the invitational.

Olaniyi also scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s win against Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday and 19 Friday night in the win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

SBU women fall to No. 23 Arkansas

Amber Ramirez hit six three-pointers and scored 26 points, Chelsea Dungee added 19 points and No. 23 Arkansas rolled to an 88-58 win over the Stony Brook women on Sunday.

Ramirez had half of her 3-pointers in a string when the Razorbacks scored on eight straight possessions, including six straight behind the arc. Ramirez hit two 3-pointers to put Arkansas up 36-25 and after the Seawolves hit a 3, Ramirez, Makayla Daniels, Ramirez and Dungee knocked down triples in a 15-0 run that made it 51-28 just before halftime.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ramirez, a redshirt junior, had a 33-point game two years ago as a sophomore at TCU, hitting 11 of 17 behind the arc. Makayla Daniels had 13 points for the Razorbacks (4-0), who went 9 of 24 behind the line and 27 of 37 at the foul line.

Anastasia Warren led Stony Brook (3-1) with 15 points. The Seawolves were 3 of 19 from distance and shot 26% overall while going 15 of 23 from the line. Although they lost the rebounding battle 49-45 they grabbed 21 offensive rebounds.