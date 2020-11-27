TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
SEARCH
49° Good Evening
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook men, women forced to postpone two games each

By Roger Rubin roger.rubin@newsday.com @rogrubin
Print

Stony Brook and Fairfield have postponed their Saturday men’s basketball game because of COVID-19 concerns and will instead play Friday, Dec. 4.

Stony Brook's next opponent, Sacred Heart, has paused its men's and women's programs for 14 days following positive tests, so the men's game on Tuesday has been postponed, and two women's games between SBU and Sacred Heart (Wednesday and Thursday) have also been put on hold.

A game official who worked the Seawolves’ scrimmage last weekend subsequently tested positive and that already had caused the cancellation of last Wednesday’s season opener at Bryant.

None of the Seawolves’ Tier One members (coaches, players and support staff) have tested positive.

Newsday sports reporter Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin covers high school and college sports for Newsday.

New York Sports

Steven Matz made nine appearances for the Mets Matz gets some special attention from Regan
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sacked by Injury might sideline Tua against Jets
Dave DeGuglielmo, shown here when he was Jets Giants will hold that line with DeGuglielmo in charge
New York Mets pitching coach Phil Regan runs Mets' Regan reports Yankees' German looks 'great'
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney walks across Giants safety McKinney could make his NFL debut Sunday
Sam Darnold of the Jets looks to pass Gase says Darnold will start for Jets on Sunday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search