Stony Brook men, women forced to postpone two games each

Stony Brook and Fairfield have postponed their Saturday men’s basketball game because of COVID-19 concerns and will instead play Friday, Dec. 4.

Stony Brook's next opponent, Sacred Heart, has paused its men's and women's programs for 14 days following positive tests, so the men's game on Tuesday has been postponed, and two women's games between SBU and Sacred Heart (Wednesday and Thursday) have also been put on hold.

A game official who worked the Seawolves’ scrimmage last weekend subsequently tested positive and that already had caused the cancellation of last Wednesday’s season opener at Bryant.

None of the Seawolves’ Tier One members (coaches, players and support staff) have tested positive.