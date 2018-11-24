TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook beats Rhode Island for third straight win

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah dunks against Molloy

Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah dunks against Molloy in the first half of a basketball game at IFCU arena on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
KINGSTON, R.I. — Akwasi Yeboah had 19 points and Andrew Garcia added 14 and Stony Brook won its third straight game, beating Rhode Island 68-58 on Saturday afternoon.

Stony Brook (5-1) is off to its best start since the 2009-10 season.

The Seawolves took the lead for good 20-19 after Yeboah dropped in two free throws with 7:03 remaining in the first half. Garcia followed with a trey and Yeboah added his own from distance for a 28-21 lead on the way to a 35-30 halftime advantage. Stony Brook was up 63-50 before Rhode Island rallied to close to 65-56 after Christion Thompson drained a 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the game. Miles Latimer and Garcia made three free throws to seal the win.

Cyril Langevine had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Rhode Island (2-2). Fatts Russell and Jeff Dowtin added 11 points apiece.

By The Associated Press

