Stony Brook beats UMass Lowell, clinches America East tournament bid

Tom Haun scored the eventual winning goal with 3:18 left inb the game after Chris Pickel Jr. scored with 8:05 remaining to give Stony Brook a lead.

Stony Brook's Chris Pickel and Tom Haun celebrate

Stony Brook's Chris Pickel and Tom Haun celebrate Pickel's game-winning double-overtime goal against Vermont on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at LaValle Stadium. Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Owen O’Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team clinched a trip to the America East championships with a 12-11 victory over UMass Lowell at LaValle Stadium Friday evening.

Chris Pickel Jr. scored with 8:05 remaining in the game to give Stony Brook an 11-10 lead and Tom Haun scored the eventual winning goal with 3:18 left to extend its lead to 12-10.

Stony Brook scored the first eight goals of the game and held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, butl UMass Lowell scored the final seven goals of the first half to cut the Seawolves’ lead to 8-7.

