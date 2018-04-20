The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team clinched a trip to the America East championships with a 12-11 victory over UMass Lowell at LaValle Stadium Friday evening.

Chris Pickel Jr. scored with 8:05 remaining in the game to give Stony Brook an 11-10 lead and Tom Haun scored the eventual winning goal with 3:18 left to extend its lead to 12-10.

Stony Brook scored the first eight goals of the game and held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter, butl UMass Lowell scored the final seven goals of the first half to cut the Seawolves’ lead to 8-7.