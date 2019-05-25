Stony Brook wins America East title, makes NCAA Tournament 

It was a weekend full of big hits for Chris Hamilton.

The junior first baseman delivered a two-run double into the right-centerfield gap to break a tie and lead the Stony Brook baseball team, 7-5, over Binghamton in the final of the America East championship Saturday in Vestal, New York.

The Seawolves move on to the NCAA Division I tournament, beginning Friday, and their opponents will be chosen Monday by the selection committee.

Hamilton also had a walk-off home run earlier in the weekend against UMass Lowell and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“I’m so very proud of our team for winning the conference tournament and the regular season championship,” head coach Matt Senk said. “I’m especially proud of our seniors who came so close in previous years and committed themselves this year to solidifying their legacy.”

Stony Brook took a 2-0 lead in the second after a pair of RBI singles by John Tuccillo and Nick Grande.

Binghamton took the lead after scoring four times in the fourth inning, including a two-run homer by Shane Marshall.

Stony Brook scored once in the fourth and back-to-back home runs by Michael Wilson and Brandon Alamo tied the score, setting Hamilton up to be the hero.

Brandon Bonanno allowed two hits and struck out four in 3-⅔ scoreless innings to close out the game.

Bonannao, pitcher Bret Clarke and catcher Sean Buckhout were all named to the all-tournament team.

Stony Brook, which won its first conference title since 2015, picked up two one run wins earlier in the weekend to advance to the championship game.