The dream ended in a nightmarish instant.

Jaron Cornish went up for the layup and took with him the hopes of a Stony Brook team that had nearly come back from a 24-point deficit. The basket at the moment looked good. The Seawolves would be within at least two with 30 seconds to go.

Then came the whistle, calling, at the moment, a blocking foul. But then there was a long pause. Deliberations. Looks at the monitor, and finally, a new call: A charge. The points melted off the scoreboard, the Seawolves stood shellshocked near the bench and the comeback that everyone at Island Federal Arena thought inevitable instead soon became impossible.

That’s how Stony Brook’s America East Tournament ended, with a stunning first-round ouster to No. 7 Binghamton. So, too, ends any hope of making it to the NCAA Tournament. After that call, the wheels fell off, and the second-seeded Seawolves eventually lost, 78-72. Binghamton’s small student contingent celebrated on the court, and even 20 minutes after, their cheers could be heard echoing in the hallways leading to the locker room.

In truth, it was shocking that Stony Brook even got that close. Nothing went right, right from the beginning. The baskets didn’t fall. The calls didn’t go the way they wanted, and eventually, they were staring up at a 53-29 deficit with 16:21 left in the game. Binghamton – the same undersized Binghamton team Stony Brook had summarily defeated twice in the regular season – suddenly couldn’t miss. Sam Sessoms scored 26 points, with nine rebounds, and J.C. Show tacked on 19 points. Elijah Olaniyi led Stony Brook with 27 points. It’s Binghamton’s first tournament win since 2012, and the first time in 10 years that the Seawolves haven’t made it into the semifinals.

“They bullied us [the first two games],” said Binghamton coach Tommy Dempsey. “They’re bigger and stronger and a little more athletic [and] we just had to fight back. We just had to master physicality as best we could. [We’re] certainly undersized…We’re a program that needed a big signature win.”

That determination showed.

Stony Brook’s first-half dismantling started slowly, and then all at once – an unstoppable green torrent that tirelessly attacked a Stony Brook team that seemed progressively more unnerved with every basket. Binghamton missed its first five field goal attempts and trailed 9-6 about four minutes into play when Show’s three tied the game and flipped a sort of internal switch in the Bearcats. They took off on a 19-6 run, giving them a 10-point lead midway through the half.

The Seawolves seemed incapable of solving Binghamton’s suffocating zone defense, shooting only 32 percent at the break, and didn’t’ score a field goal for nearly five and a half minutes, beginning with 14 minutes left in the half. The Bearcats made 50 percent of their shots to go into the break leading 43-25.

Three minutes into the second half, Calistus Anyichie slammed down a soul-crushing dunk, hanging off the rim as the small Binghamton cheering section screamed in glee. Stony Brook missed a layup second later, and Sessoms responded with a three to give the Bearcats their biggest lead of the game and send Stony Brook scurrying to a timeout.

The Seawolves, though, showed resolve down the stretch. Andrew Garcia’s three-point play made it 59-46 with 10:27 to go and Jules Moore’s jumper cut the deficit to 11.

Olaniyi hit a layup with 1:46 to go get them to within 71-65.

Slowly, they cobbled together their comeback, with the crowd pushing them the entire way. When Cornish hit that layup – before it was reversed – Island Federal Arena looked, for a moment, as if it was set to burst.

“One game doesn’t define the season,” Stony Brook coach Jeff Boals said. “Obviously, it hurts and stings because I thought we had a team that was capable of winning the championship and going to the NCAA Tournament…They’ve given everything they [had].”