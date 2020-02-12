TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
38° Good Morning
SportsCollegeStony Brook

Andrew Garcia leads Stony Brook past Binghamton

Stony Brook guard Andrew Garcia takes a foul

Stony Brook guard Andrew Garcia takes a foul shot during the second half at Stony Brook University's Island Federal Credit Union Arena, in Stony Brook on Feb 5th, 2020 Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Newsday Staff
Print

Stony Brook exacted some revenge on Binghamton while playing without its leading scorer.

The Seawolves defeated the host Bearcats, 75-70, on Wednesday night in Vestal, N.Y.

Miles Latimer’s first basket of the night, a three-pointer with 1:52 seconds to go, gave Stony Brook a five-point cushion and the Seawolves held off Binghamton.

Binghamton’s potential game-tying three-point attempt from Brenton Mills with nine seconds remaining was off the mark and Mouhamadou Gueye collected the rebound. Gueye then sank two free throws at the other end to secure the win.

Andrew Garcia had a career high-matching 24 points.

Freshman Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 19 points and seven rebounds while making his fourth straight start.

Stony Brook avenged an 83-79 homecourt loss to Binghamton on Jan. 22.

In the rematch, the Seawolves won despite playing without leading scorer Elijah Olaniyi, who suffered an apparent ankle injury on Saturday at New Hampshire.

“I think we played about as well as we’ve played in a month. And it took it,” coach Geno Ford said. “I thought Binghamton played really well . . . If we can keep that intensity, we’ll be fine. It’s hard when you don’t have a terrific player. We were fortunate to get out with a win.”

By Newsday Staff

