Stony Brook jumped out to a quick lead Wednesday night and never looked back, rolling to an 85-59 victory at Binghamton.

The Seawolves (19-5, 7-2) set the tone from behind the arc, shooting a blistering 57.1 percent from three-point range in the first half and taking a 20-point lead with 5:27 left before the break. Stony Brook moved the ball quickly, finding holes in the Binghamton defense.

Eleven of Stony Brook’s 15 first-half field goals were assisted on as the Seawolves took a 39-25 lead.

The Bearcats (6-18, 2-17) did their best to slow down Stony Brook early in the second half, dropping into a 1-3-1 zone and forcing the Seawolves into a handful of empty possessions. Binghamton’s Sam Sessoms made it a seven-point game with a three-pointer with 18:07 left, but the Bearcats couldn’t keep it going.

Jeff Otchere responded less than a minute later, slamming down a dunk to make it 43-34, and the Seawolves’ offense regained its rhythm. Stony Brook went 19-for-35 from the floor in the second half. The Seawolves held a 51-33 overall edge in rebounds, including 16 on the offensive boards.

Four Stony Brook players scored in double digits, led by Miles Latimer’s 19 points, 15 of which came from behind the arc, and Elijah Olaniyi’s 17.

The Seawolves return home Saturday to face UMass Lowell at 7 p.m.

Stony Brook 68, Binghamton 53: Shania Johnson scored 23 points and Jerell Matthews added 20 for the host Stony Brook women. The Seawolves (6-4) outscored Binghamton 27-12 in the fourth quarter, holding the Bearcats (4-6) to 21.4 percent from the floor.