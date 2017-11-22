TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook vs. Brown

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Stony Brook beat Brown, 77-64, in a men's basketball game Wednesday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

Stony Brook guard Jordan McKenzie #10 drives up
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Jordan McKenzie #10 drives up court during the first half against Brown at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda #22 blocks a
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda #22 blocks a shot by Brown guard Jason Massey #0 during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi #3 drives to
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi #3 drives to the net during the first half against Brown at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Brown head coach Mike Martin directs his defense
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Brown head coach Mike Martin directs his defense during the first half against Stony Brook at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Jordan McKenzie #10 goes up
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Jordan McKenzie #10 goes up for a shot between Brown guard Desmond Cambridge #24 and forward Matt DeWolf #44 during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Michael Almonacy #2 sinks a
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Michael Almonacy #2 sinks a three-pointer during the first half against Brown at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi #3 looks to
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi #3 looks to pass while defended by Brown guard Obi Okolie #4 during the first half at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu #1 sinks a
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu #1 sinks a layup during the first half against Brown at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi #3 takes a
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi #3 takes a foul shot during the first half against Brown at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi #3 sinks a
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Elijah Olaniyi #3 sinks a shot over Brown guard Zach Hunsaker #20 during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu #1 hits a
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu #1 hits a three-pointer during the first half against Brown at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook forward Jakub Petras #32 takes a
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook forward Jakub Petras #32 takes a shot over Brown forward Travis Fuller #1 during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Michael Almonacy #2 moves the
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Michael Almonacy #2 moves the ball up court during the first half against Brown at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals signals to
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals signals to his team during the first half against Brown at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel #11 looks to
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel #11 looks to pass during the first half against Brown at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.

