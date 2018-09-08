Stony Brook vs. Bryant

Stony Brook takes on Bryant in a FCS football game at LaValle Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine #33 cuts back on Bryant University during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook defensive lineman Sam Kamara #75 recovers a fumble against Bryant University during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook running back Jordan Gowins #23 breaks through the line against Bryant University during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone #10 celebrates after his first rushing touchdown of the game in the first quarter against Bryant University at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook linebacker EJ Fineran #14 returns an interception for a touchdown against Bryant University during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone #10 drops back to pass against Bryant University as the rain falls during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone #10 celebrates with teammates Cal Daniels #45 Joe Detorie #72 after his first rushing touchdown of the game in the first quarter against Bryant University at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone #10 hands off to running back Donald Liotine #33 during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Bryant University quarterback Price Wilson #14 looks to pass during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook defensive back Synceir Malone #21 celebrates his stop of Bryant University wide receiver Jean Constant #2 during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone #10 drops back to pass while under pressure during the first quarter against Bryant University at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook defensive back Augie Contressa #8 puts pressure on Bryant University quarterback Price Wilson #14 during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Bryant University defensive back Danny Hughes #12, a Shoreham-Wading River alumni, takes down Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine #33 and saves a touchdown during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone #10 drops back to pass during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook place kicker Jack Pruban #4 kicks off to start the first quarter against Bryant University at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore and the team run onto the field for the home opener against Bryant University at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore watches from the sideline as the officials review a call during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook running back Donald Liotine #33 carries the ball down the sideline during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

Stony Brook defensive back Andrew Trent #86 takes down Bryant University wide receiver Jean Constant #2 as defensive back Gavin Heslop #11 pursues during the first half at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Sept 8, 2018.

