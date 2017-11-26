Whether he was shooting from beyond the arc, crashing the boards for a rebound, or creating a play for a teammate, there was little the Stony Brook men’s basketball team could do to slow down Bucknell’s Zach Thomas Sunday.

Thomas’ contributions were felt all over the court at Island Federal Credit Union Arena as the 6-7 senior had 38 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in Bucknell’s 85-76 win over Stony Brook in a non-conference matchup.

Chasing Thomas around the court made the Seawolves’ Tyrell Sturdivant think of his experiences at practice every day guarding Akwasi Yeboah, a 6-6 forward/guard and the team’s leading scorer this season.

“He reminds me a lot of Akwasi,” Sturdivant said. “It’s hard to guard Akwasi and it’s hard to [stop] him. When you have a guy who can dribble, pass, shoot and post-up, it’s just a matchup problem.”

Bucknell (3-4), the defending Patriot League champion and favored to repeat because they return all five starters, is the third team Stony Brook (1-5) has played that made last season’s NCAA Tournament.

“When you play against really good teams, we’re not outscoring those guys,” Seawolves coach Jeff Boals said. “So at some point, we had to get a defensive mentality and we couldn’t get over the hump.”

Stony Brook led early but Bucknell finished on a 22-11 run to take a 40-31 advantage at the half.

Free throws hampered the Seawolves throughout the contest. They shot only 57.1 percent (16-for-28) from the line compared to Bucknell (95.8, 23-for-24).

“It’s deflating from a team standpoint because you work so hard to get the ball and you get fouled and you think it’s going to be an easy two points or at least one,” Boals said. “And like I said, when you’re playing good teams, you can’t afford to miss those.”

Sturdivant led the Seawolves with 16 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Olaniyi shot 6-for-7 and scored 14 points off the bench. UC Iroegbu added nine points and Yeboah, held to six points, played only 16 minutes after early foul trouble.

The Seawolves shot better from the field than the Bison (45.6 to 41.7 percent) but the game shifted the course at the foul line.

“I told our guys we’ll be in this position again and we just got to learn from it,” Boals said. “But at some point, we’ve got to win these games.”

Stony Brook women are 5-0. The Stony Brook women’s team improved to 5-0 after defeating Wagner, 69-50, in the second game of the doubleheader. Cheyenne Clark led the Seawolves with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Shania Johnson added 14 points and six rebounds. Stony Brook shot 47.3 percent from the field.