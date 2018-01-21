TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook falls to New Hampshire on road

Stony Brook forward Jakub Petras shoots a free throw against Binghamton in an America East quarterfinal men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday Staff
DURHAM, N.H. — Iba Camara became New Hampshire’s all-time rebounder, scored the final five points and blocked a last-second shot in a 53-51 victory over Stony Brook on Sunday.

Seawolves’ Jakub Petras (13 points) made back-to-back layups to cap off the 7-0 spree that tied things up at 42 with 8:08 to play. With Stony Brook leading 51-48, Camara drove and scored with 1:28 left then added three free throws in the final minute before rejecting Jaron Cornish’s shot at the rim as time ran out.

Camara scored 12 points and had seven rebounds for 901 in his career. Tanner Leissner added 11 points for the Wildcats (8-12, 4-2 America East).

Cornish made three three-pointers and scored 16 points with 13 rebounds for his second double-double for the Seawolves (8-12, 3-3). Jakub Petras added 13 points and Junior Saintel 10.

Cornish scored 13 points in the first half when Stony Brook led 31-26. A 12-0 run gave UNH a 42-35 lead and the game was tied four times after that.

— With AP

