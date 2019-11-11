Stony Brook squared off against Farmingdale State Monday night inside Island Federal Arena. The Seawolves were playing a game that counted. The Rams were not.

As a Division III school playing up against a D-I, Farmingdale State could choose to make this a preseason exhibition game. It did. For Stony Brook, this was game three.

But for both teams, the purpose of the clash really was the same. These early days and nights are about trying to get ready for the conference schedule — the Seawolves in the America East and the Rams in the Skyline.

It didn’t take a college basketball expert to predict which team was going to come out on the winning side. Elijah Olaniyi scored 21 points and Andrew Garcia had 14, helping power Stony Brook to an easy 91-44 victory, its first of the season.

“We were more comfortable tonight and we were able to play at the pace we wanted in the halfcourt,” coach Geno Ford said. " . . . The argument is, we’ll be much better in January and February than we are in November. Now, there’s a level of frustration in November at times, but we’ve just got to play our way through it.”

Farmingdale won 20 games last season and claimed the Skyline regular-season and tournament titles along with an invite into D-III’s NCAA Tournament.

“It’s a great experience for our guys to play a Division I team,” Rams coach Brendan Twomey said.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stony Brook won 24 games a season ago and went to the CBI. After losing to Yale and Seton Hall to start this season, Ford was most happy about the team’s 20 assists in Monday's contest.

But he also wants better bench production. Freshman guard Tavin Pierre Philippe out of Baldwin High School showed improvement, contributing 11 points.

“The first two games, I struggled a little bit,” he said. “But tonight I felt more comfortable.”

Hunter Schenkel, who scored 12 points to pace the Rams, hit his second three-pointer to put Farmingdale ahead, 8-7.

But Philippe buried a three from the right side and Olaniyi and Miles Latimer each nailed threes in a 17-2 run as the Seawolves took a 24-10 advantage. The Rams cut it to eight at 28-20 when Zac Goldstein hit a baseline jumper.

Garcia countered by putting back an offensive rebound, kicking off a 22-4 Stony Brook run for a 50-24 halftime lead. Olaniyi stood out in that final Seawolves burst, scoring nine of the points in a 1:52 span.

“I didn’t feel like I started the game the way I wanted to,” he said. “It was just responding after the coaches talking to me.”

The lead expanded to as many as 49.