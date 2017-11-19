Stony Brook draws Lehigh in first-round playoff game

The Stony Brook football team will be playing in its first NCAA Division I FCS postseason since 2012.

The Seawolves, with a 9-2 record including 7-1 in Colonial Athletic Association play, host Lehigh on Saturday at 2 p.m. at LaValle Stadium in the first round of the playoffs. With a victory, the Seawolves would advance to play James Madison, the top-seeded team in the FCS, on Dec. 2.

The top eight seeds in the 24-team tournament have a first-round bye and the other 16 teams open Saturday. The only game at a neutral location will be the national championship, Jan. 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

“We’ve got 19 seniors so they’re certainly excited to get another game of college football under their belt,” coach Chuck Priore said. “They feel like we accomplished obviously one part of what we wanted to do, which was sitting in that room today and hearing our name called, and it’s the start of the second season.”

Lehigh (5-6) won the Patriot League title, earning an automatic playoff bid. The Mountain Hawks went 5-1 in the conference and scored at least 34 points in each of its final six games of the season but defense has been an issue, allowing 39.4 points per game this year.

Stony Brook is coming off an emotional 20-19 victory over Maine, a game which ended on a 35-yard “Hail Mary” touchdown pass as time expired to Harrison Jackson from Joe Carbone.

Saturday wasn’t the Seawolves’ first taste of late-game heroics, however, as they’ve thrived in close games this season, winning five of their six games decided by one score. Three of their final four games during their five-game winning streak to end the year came by one score.

Stony Brook has enjoyed great success from Carbone, who started four games last season while trying to play through a shoulder injury that eventually cost him the final two games of the season, and he has showed significant improvement this season, completing 59 percent of his passes for 1,995 yards, 20 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

His favorite target, Ray Bolden, has battled injuries throughout the season but still finished with 66 receptions for 780 yards and nine touchdowns, holding a significant lead over the next leading receiving in every category. But he left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury.

Senior Stacey Bedell, who graduated from Floyd High School, was the featured back throughout the season, totaling 694 yards and 5.1 yards per rush — both tops on the team — with seven touchdowns. Donald Liotine added 561 rushing yards with eight touchdowns and tremendous special teams work.

The offense, averaging more than 28 points, continued its strong production after losing All-American left tackle Timon Parris, a Floral Park native who could be the first player drafted in program history, for the rest of the season to a fractured fibula Oct. 28 at Richmond.

The Stony Brook defense, which returned nine starters off one of the top-ranked FCS defenses last season, had another strong campaign, holding opponents to 19.4 points per game.