It would have made sense if the Stony Brook football team got caught looking ahead to one of its biggest challenges in program history next week when the Seawolves travel to Eugene to face Oregon.

But first, the Seawolves had to play the Patriot League’s Colgate on Saturday. Stony Brook didn’t fall for the trap. It relied on quarterback Tyquell Fields, who threw for one touchdown and ran for another to help Stony Brook earn a 24-3 win in upstate Hamilton.

Ty Son Lawton had 16 carries for 134 yards with a touchdown and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for his career for Stony Brook (1-1).

Jacob Jaworski kicked a 35-yard field goal to give Colgate (0-2) the early lead. But Fields found Shawn Harris Jr. alone deep down the middle for a 64-yard score early in the second quarter. Mike Boyle added a 26-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to give Stony Brook a 10-3 halftime lead.

Fields ran in from the 1 for a score to cap an 81-yard drive that took more than 8 minutes, 30 seconds, giving SBU a 17-3 lead with 2:13 left in the third quarter.

Lawson added a 10-yard touchdown just 27 seconds into the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

The Seawolves outgained Colgate, 413-247, and surrendered just 60 rushing yards. Reidgee Dimanche led SBU with seven tackles. Carthell Flowers had 1 ½ of Stony Brook’s three sacks. Dajon Owens and Jordan Jackson each had an interception for the Seawolves’ defense, which made a goal-line stand that halted a 77-yard Colgate drive at the 1 with 8:49 left in the game.

Stony Brook travels to meet Pac-12 power and 12th-ranked Oregon (2-0), which beat No. 3 Ohio State, 35-28, on Saturday. The Ducks, who will likely move up into the top 10 this week, handed the Buckeyes their first home loss since 2017.