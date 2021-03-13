Stony Brook football off to 0-2 start to season

The Stony Brook football team’s pursuit of its first win of the season took a step back on Saturday.

After dropping their season opener to No. 5 Villanova by just three points on March 6, the Seawolves fell on the road against Delaware in lopsided fashion, 31-3.

Stony Brook kept the Blue Hens within reach through the first quarter, as the two sides entered the second quarter tied at 3 following Angelo Guglielmello’s 24-yard field goal. Delaware began to open things up in the second quarter, however.

A pair of quick touchdowns early in the second gave the Blue Hens a 17-3 advantage entering halftime. Quarterback Nolan Henderson’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Mateo Vandamia capped off a nine-play, 71-yard drive. Stony Brook then allowed a seven-play, 70-yard drive that concluded with a 1-yard touchdown run from Bryce De Maille.

Once Delaware took the lead, Stony Brook could not find any answers.

The Seawolves gave up two more touchdowns in the second half, as Henderson connected with Vandamia on another 21-yard touchdown pass in the third. Henderson tacked on one more 21-yard touchdown in the fourth, finding Thyrick Pitts, who had six receptions for 95 yards. Gene Coleman II caught six passes for 65 yards.

Stony Brook proved unable to contain Henderson, as he completed 18 of 27 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Delware finished with 318 yards of total offense on 58 plays for an average of 5.5 yards per play.

Stony Brook’s offense was stymied by Delaware’s defensive unit throughout the day. Quarterback Tyquell Fields went 9-for-14 passing for 91 yards and no touchdowns. Malik Love led all Stony Brook receivers with five receptions for 45 yards. Khalil Newton added three catches for 44 yards.

The Seawolves also ran for a total of only 98 yards. Jayden Cook finished as Stony Brook’s leading rusher with 44 yards on 14 carries.

Stony Brook struggled to protect the ball as well. The Seawolves recorded a total of five turnovers, including two interceptions from backup quarterback Josh Zamot. He completed 12 of 22 passes for 83 yards.

Plagued by penalties, Stony Brook committed 12 for a total of 110 yards.

Stony Brook will return to LaValle Stadium on March 20 to host Maine (1-1). With this season being abbreviated, the Seawolves have just four regular season games remaining.