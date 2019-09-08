TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook roughed up at Utah State

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Stony Brook helped demonstrate the chasm between the two tiers of Division I football Saturday night as Utah State, from the Mountain West Conference, rolled up 717 yards of total offense on the way to a 62-7 victory over the Seawolves in Logan, Utah.

SBU (1-1), from the Colonial Athletic Conference in Division I’s second tier, the Football Championship Subdivision, trailed 41-0 before it got its lone score, a 3-yard scoring pass from Jack Cassidy to Isaiah White to cap a 14-play, 75-yard drive. It was Cassidy’s first career touchdown pass.

Cassidy went 14-for-28 for 129 yards, with one interception. Neither he nor Tyquell Fields (5-for-14, 26 yards) were sacked.

“We ended up playing almost everybody that was here on the trip. I was happy with their effort,” Seawolves coach Chuck Priore said. “This game will stay in Utah. Utah State will celebrate and we won’t worry about it.”

White carried 11 times for 39 yards and Seba Nekhet ran 14 times for 46 yards. Fields had 18 yards on three carries. Wideout Nick Anderson had six catches for 44 yards for the Seawolves.

Utah State’s Jaylen Warren was the top ballcarrier in the game, with nine carries for 105 yards and one touchdown, a 28-yard run that made it 28-0 midway through the second quarter.

The Aggies used three quarterbacks, paced by Jordan Love, who was 25-for-34 for 294 yards, with one touchdown. Backup Henry Colombi went 8-for-9 for 93 yards and two TDs, and Andrew Peasley was 2-for-2 for 5 yards. Peasley also ran three times for 83 yards and a touchdown, a 55-yarder early in the fourth quarter.

The Aggies spread the 35 completions around to 14 receivers.

The Seawolves’ Peterson Octavien had the only sack of the game.

