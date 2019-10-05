Close but not quite.

Stony Brook got a big chance to send a shudder through all the FCS ranks on Saturday night when it took No. 2 James Madison to overtime at its LaValle Stadium. But after scoring 10 unanswered points to force the extra period, the 24th-ranked Seawolves didn’t have one more answer in them.

James Madison’s Jawon Hamilton had a three-yard touchdown run to cap JMU’s possession in the first overtime and Stony Brook had a pass into the end zone fall incomplete on its turn as it suffered a 45-38 Colonial Athletic Association loss.

Stony Brook won the toss and opted for defense first when Hamilton scored. On the SBU possession Ty Son Lawton rushed for no gain on first down and Tyquell Fields threw incomplete on second down. JMU Landon Word sacked Fields for a three-yard loss on third down and SBU’s final play was a Fields throw into the end zone where a diving Delante Hellams had it go off his chest.

“It was overtime,” Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said. “They are [number] 2 and so we’re 2.1.”

Nick Courtney forced the overtime with a 47-yard field goal with five seconds left in regulation after Tyquell Fields connected with Peter McKenzie for 21 yards on a second-and-10 at midfield. On the play before that, Fields hit Jean Constant for 20 yards on a fourth-and-14 from the SBU 30. The possession began with the Seawolves defense coming through to force the Dukes to punt with 1:44 to play.

Asked about the Seawolves rising to that moment despite allowing JMU a total of 547 yards of offense, Priore said “we needed to get the ball back and we did. We needed to [score] and we did. . . . That’s what we want to do.”

It was part of a late rally of 10 unanswered points by Stony Brook.

Gavin Heslop recovered a fumble on the JMU 3 and Stony Brook quarterback Fields engineered the Seawolves on a 97-yard drive that culminated in a one-yard touchdown run by Ty Son Lawton to draw them within 38-35 with 7:20 to play.

Lawton rushed 27 times for 108 yards and three touchdowns, Tyquell Fields was 15-for-30 passing for 318 yarfds and a pair of touchdowns, Nick Anderson caught seven passes for 154 yards and a touchdown and defensive back TJ Morrison had an interception and a fumble recovery for Stony Brook (4-2, 1-1).

Ben DiNucci was 13-for-17 passing for 218 yards with one touchdown and one interception, Hamilton carried for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Percy Agyei-Obese ran for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns for JMU (5-1, 2-0).

It was clear from Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore’s decision making in the third-quarter that he felt his team couldn’t afford to fall more than a score back or it might never be able to get back into the game. The Seawolves were down 31-21and had missed a field goal attempt on their previous possession when they faced a fourth-and-5 at the Dukes’ 26. Priore opted to go for it.

Fields responded to the bold move by finding Anderson in the back righthand corner for a 26-yard touchdown as SBU got within 31-28.

Stony Brook hung right with the Dukes into the third quarter. Ty Son Lawton had a pair of rushing touchdowns and when Tyquell Fields connected with Jean Constant for a 19-yard touchdown pass with about 11 minutes left in the first half, the score was 21-21.

However JMU grabbed the upper hand before halftime. DiNucci completed a 54-yard pass to to Brandon Polk as the Dukes went 79 yards on six plays with that tandem connecting on a 12-yard touchdown pass to cap the drive for a 28-21 lead with 1:11 before the break.

James Madison took the opening possession of the third quarter 51 yards on eight plays for a 24-yard Ethan Ratke field goal and the 31-21 lead.