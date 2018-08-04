Like most coaches in college football, Stony Brook’s Chuck Priore expressed his satisfaction with the NCAA’s new redshirt rules after the Seawolves’ first practice of training camp on Friday.

“I think it’s a great thing for a kid because it takes away a kid getting screwed of the opportunity to play the game at its fullest from a career perspective,” Priore said. “From a coaching perspective, it takes a little bit of the pressure off.”

Priore made it clear: His general rule is that he plans to redshirt his freshmen anyway. It gives the young players a full year to hit the weight room and learn what it takes to play FCS football.

But this new rule would allow those freshmen to play in four games and still retain a year of eligibility. Previously, appearing in one game could cost a player an entire season.

It’s a ruling from the NCAA that benefits players and programs alike, and it adds extra strategy from a coaching perspective when it comes to managing eligibility at the end of the season.

Still, Priore said he doesn’t plan on changing the way he coaches.

“This is simply my opinion and our staff’s opinion, we’re really not going to worry about it right now,” Priore said. “We’re going to coach games like we usually coach them and prepare kids how we usually prepare them.”

The Seawolves have 28 true freshmen on their roster, including eight who played high school football on Long Island last fall. Thanks to the extra wiggle room when it comes to retaining eligibility, their careers could benefit.

“This change promotes not only fairness for college athletes, but also their health and well-being,” NCAA Division I Council chair and Miami athletic director Blake James said in a statement. “Redshirt football student-athletes are more likely to remain engaged with the team, and starters will be less likely to feel pressure to play through injuries. Coaches will appreciate the additional flexibility and ability to give younger players an opportunity to participate in limited competition.”

Priore said the new guidelines also allow flexibility in emergency situations. For example, if multiple players at a position are injured and the last player on the depth chart has an issue (an injury, an equipment malfunction, etc.), Priore can turn to a freshman for however long he needs.

That wasn’t the focus of practice Friday, though. The Seawolves, coming off a 10-3 season which culminated in a 26-7 loss to No. 1 James Madison in the second round of the Division I Football Championship playoffs, focused on practicing the right way.

“Kids had good energy, good focus, Priore said. “We have enough veterans that understand how we practice, and I think some of our younger kids joining the program are learning how to practice, too.”