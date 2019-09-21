Saturday night’s home date with Fordham was Stony Brook’s final chance to tune up before the Colonial Athletic Association gantlet that includes four foes currently ranked in both FCS national polls.

After building a huge early lead and rolling to a 45-10 non-conference victory over the Rams before 6,204 at LaValle Stadium, consider Stony Brook ready for the endeavor and to make a bid for a third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. They’ve won 12 straight games on campus.

Of late, the Stony Brook offensive unit has had no problem amassing yards but hasn’t exactly piled up the points. A week earlier, it totaled 551 yards but had only 26 points to show for it in a 26-10 win over Wagner. No issues with that this time around.

The Seawolves (3-1) scored on five of their six possessions in the first half. When the teams went to the locker rooms at the break, SBU had aggregated 280 yards of offense for a 31-3 lead. For the game — in which the first string really played only three quarters — Stony Brook had 601 yards of offense.

Quarterback Tyquell Fields was 9-for-12 passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Running back Seba Nekhet ran for 182 yards on 20 carries and had touchdown runs of 9 and 35 yards and Isaiah White carried for 132 yards on 12 carries. The defense held Fordham (1-3) to 5-for-18 on third-down attempts, 1-for-3 on fourth-down attempts and less than 3.3 yards per offensive snap.

Fields threw two passes to Isaiah Givens — one for 2 yards and the other for 30 — and both went for touchdowns. He also found Jean Constant for a 55-yard touchdown; they also hooked up for a 28-yard gain.

Ty Son Lawton ended SBU’s first possession with a 5-yard touchdown run and Nekhet ended their sixth with a 9-yard scoring run for the 31-3 lead 1:02 before halftime. Nekhet added the 35-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for a 45-3 lead.

Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat was 21-for-38 passing for 185 yards and threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Fotis Kokosioulis that went for 33 yards.

A game doesn’t seem to go by without Stony Brook getting a significant contribution from its special teams and this one was no exception. The Seawolves got a pair of big plays from their specialists — kicker Nick Courtney and return man Constant — en route to the 31-3 halftime lead.

Stony Brook’s second possession of the game began with the Rams’ second punt and started at its own 35. It went 39 yards, included a 28-yard hook-up from Fields to Constant and was capped by Courtney splitting the uprights on a 44-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

The field goal was the longest for the Seawolves since Wesley Skiffington converted attempts of 45 and 48 in a victory against Gardner-Webb on Oct. 20, 2012.

Constant is a grad transfer from Bryant and was considered a high-impact newcomer when he made the move. He was twice named All-American as a kick returner with the Bulldogs in addition to his fine play as a wide receiver. Over his last two seasons at Bryant, he averaged 38.5 yards per kickoff return and ran back five for touchdowns.

However, since he joined the Seawolves, opponents have entirely avoided him on kickoffs and he hasn’t looked very comfortable on punt returns. Against Fordham, he’d already made his second fair catch inside the Stony Brook 10 on a punt this season before he finally broke a big return.

Fordham punter Andrew Mevis got off a 53-yarder that Constant took at the Stony Brook 24 and he took it back 71 yards to the Rams’ 5, where he was taken down by Mevis. It set up a 2-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Isaiah Givens three plays later that made it 23-3 with 4:45 until halftime.