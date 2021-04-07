The Stony Brook football season came to an abrupt end on Wednesday when the University of Rhode Island shuttered its season because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

The Seawolves’ last scheduled game was to be against the Rams a week from Saturday after New Hampshire on Tuesday cancelled this Saturday’s game because of its COVID-19 concerns.

As a result, Stony Brook finishes the displaced and truncated season at 1-3.

"Stony Brook football respect the decisions of UNH and URI to end their spring football seasons," the schools said in an official statement posted on social media. "With those the only remaining games on our schedule, we now enter our offseason. We appreciated the opportunity to play four spring games and look forward to our fall season opener Sept. 4."

URI (2-1), ranked No. 22 nationally, was in a position to compete for the conference title and FCS playoff berth, just one game behind Delaware in the standings. However the coronavirus protocols, beginning with a 10-day pause, made it impossible for the Rams to play Maine this weekend or the Seawolves April 17.

"Because all team activities must be halted for 10 days, there is not enough time to complete an acclimation period and be ready to play either game," URI said in a statement.

New Hampshire (0-1) already had been forced to postpone games with Villanova, URI and Delaware before the decision was made to end the Wildcats’ season. Those games are now cancelled along with this weekend’s meeting with Stony Brook.

UNH athletic director Marty Scarano told the Union-Leader of Manchester "unfortunately, we could not get on the right side of the COVID numbers."