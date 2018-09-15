Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

SportsCollegeStony Brook

Stony Brook vs. Fordham

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Stony Brook takes on Fordham in a Division I college football game on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves defensive lineman Sam Kamara celebrates
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves defensive lineman Sam Kamara celebrates his sack of Fordham Rams quarterback Luke Medlock during the first quarter on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jordan Gowins celebrates
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jordan Gowins celebrates his touchdown against Fordham with his teammates on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Joe Carbone drops back
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Joe Carbone drops back to pass against Fordham during the first quarter on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Donald Liotine is
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Donald Liotine is tackled by Fordham defensive back Cooper Weiss on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves defensive lineman Sam Kamara reacts
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves defensive lineman Sam Kamara reacts after sacking Fordham quarterback Luke Medlock during the first quarter on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jordan Gowins runs
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jordan Gowins runs the ball against Fordham during the first quarter on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jordan Gowins runs
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jordan Gowins runs the ball for a touchdown against Fordham defensive back Jesse Bramble on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Joe Carbone looks to
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Joe Carbone looks to pass against Fordham during the first quarter on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jordan Gowins runs
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jordan Gowins runs the ball against Fordham defensive backs Jesse Bramble and Antonio Jackson during the second quarter on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jordan Gowins runs
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jordan Gowins runs the ball against Fordham during the second quarter on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Joe Carbone looks to
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves quarterback Joe Carbone looks to pass with pressure by Fordham defensive lineman Deondre Carter during the first quarter on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone drops back to
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone drops back to pass on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jordan Gowins celebrates
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves running back Jordan Gowins celebrates his touchdown against Fordham on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

Stony Brook Seawolves defensive back Augie Contressa defends
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

Stony Brook Seawolves defensive back Augie Contressa defends a pass by Fordham Rams quarterback Luke Medlock during the first quarter on Saturday, Sep 15, 2018.

