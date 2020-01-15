TODAY'S PAPER
Elijah Olaniyi scores 22 in Stony Brook's loss to Hartford

Stony Brook guard Elijah Olaniyi dribbles the ball

Stony Brook guard Elijah Olaniyi dribbles the ball up court against the New Hampshire during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Elijah Olaniyi scored a game-high 22 points Wednesday night, but Stony Brook's rally came up just short in a 68-65 loss to host Hartford in men's basketball, ending a five-game winning streak for the Seawolves.

Olaniyi, who also had 11 rebounds, notched his third straight double-double and now has 996 career points. He is striving to be 10th member of the program's 1,000-point club when the Seawolves host Albany on Saturday.

With the Hawks leading 67-64, Hartford elected to foul Olaniyi with 6.7 seconds remaining. Olaniyi made the first free throw and missed the second, and Hartford grabbed the rebound to hold on.

Trailing by 11 at halftime, Stony Brook (12-7, 3-1 America East) had used a 15-0 run to grab a six-point second-half lead. Hartford (10-8, 3-0) went scoreless for 6:24 during that second-half spurt. Hartford fought back to take a late lead, then held off the Seawolves.

Makale Foreman had 18 points and Andrew Garcia added 12.

Stony Brook played the final minutes without Garcia and Jeff Otchere, both of whom fouled out.

SBU women keep rolling

The Seawolves opened a 10-point advantage early in the game and maintained a comfortable lead throughout, beating host Hartford 66-55 for their 14th consecutive victory. The Seawolves (16-1, 5-0 America East)  have the longest winning streak in the program's Division I era. UCLA (16-0) has the longest current streak this season and Stony Brook is tied for second longest with Gonzaga. India Pagan led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points.

