Tyrell Sturdivant hit the winning three-pointer from the top of the key with five seconds left and Akwasi Yeboah made a steal with one second left as Stony Brook edged host Hartford, 63-61, on Saturday in America East men’s basketball.

The Seawolves (7-9, 2-0) trailed 58-50 with 4:14 left but Bryan Sekunda and UC Iroegbu hit three-pointers on the next two SBU possessions and Iroegbu hit a pair of free throws with 2:09 left to tie it up at 58.

Yeboah hit a layup with 51 seconds left to give the Seawolves a 60-59 lead.

The Hawks (8-8, 1-1) regained the lead at 61-60 on J.R. Lynch’s jumper with 12 seconds left, setting up Sturdivant’s winner seven seconds later.

Yeboah and Junior Saintel each had 14 points and four steals. Sturdivant and Iroegbu each had 10 points, Iroegbu with four assists and Sturdivant three. Saintel was the Seawolves’ top rebounder with five.

Yeboah scored seven of his points in the final eight minutes.

John Carroll had a game-high 15 points and eight rebounds for Hartford, Lynch added 14 and Jason Dunne had 10 points, four assists but also eight of the Hawks’ 22 turnovers.

The Seawolves scored 21 points off those 22 turnovers.

Stony Brook’s bench outscored Hartford’s 22-11.

The Seawolves have a 10-game win streak against the Hawks.